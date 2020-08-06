The RNC say man considered armed and dangerous has been apprehended near Dildo.

Police initially issued a warning on Twitter that they were searching for 45-year-old Paul Hennebury. Later, they gave an update that he had been caught. The RCMP also announced that Route 80 near Dildo was impassable because of a motor-vehicle collision, but the road has since opened to one lane of traffic.

The RNC was also called to a report of a weapons offence in downtown St. John’s around 4 a.m. Police confirm that a weapon had been fired, but nobody was injured.