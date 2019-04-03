With the remains of two Beothuk people about to return to Newfoundland, archaeologists are about to begin exploring Red Indian Lake to find their original grave sites. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.