A local father took to Facebook yesterday to share his frustration with the condition of a pool change room in St. John’s.

Greg Tobin posted multiple photos of the family change room at the Aquarena, saying the condition of the room deterred him from ever wanting to go back.

I have to comment on this sorry for complaining …. actually no I’m not! I take my kids swimming weekly for the past 3… Posted by Greg Tobin on Wednesday, March 20, 2019