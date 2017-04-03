April begins with another winter wallop

Winter is not releasing its icy grip on the province yet. Central Newfoundland got walloped by another blizzard on Monday, while the east coast faced a mix of snow, rain, drizzle and fog. NTV’s Jodi Cooke and Colleen Lewis report.
