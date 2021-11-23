Following Health Canada’s approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age, Newfoundland and Labrador will now initiate Newfoundland and Labrador’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan for children 5 to 11 years of age. It is anticipated vaccines will arrive in the province by Friday

Appointments are now available through the COVID-19 vaccine booking website. If an appointment is not available in your area at this time, please continue to monitor the COVID-19 vaccine booking site. Vaccines will also be offered in schools. Further details will be available through your child’s school in the coming days. Vaccines will be available in a variety of settings to give families options for what works best for their situation. Availability will be led by Regional Health Authorities in schools and in mass vaccination clinics throughout the province.

For further information related to COVID-19 in the province, please refer to the Provincial Government COVID-19 website.