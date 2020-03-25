Premier Dwight Ball announced this afternoon that the province is permitting the operation of regulated child care services for children aged one to 13 years old, in order to support and enable essential workers to provide critical services if they have no other options available.

An Essential Worker Child Care Service Application Process has been launched for essential workers in need of child care. Essential workers are encouraged to fill out the form as soon as possible.

In a press release the province says for this purpose, essential workers include all health care workers, paramedics, firefighters, police and correction workers, early childhood educators providing essential worker child care services, and other public servants required to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no charge to for this service as it is covered under the compensation grant being provided to child care centres as announced last week.