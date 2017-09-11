Dozens of people gathered in Appleton Monday morning to remember the tragedy of 9/11. Appleton hosted many of the airline passengers who were stranded after the terror attacks. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.