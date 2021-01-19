The Provincial Court of Appeal heard an appeal in St. John’s today that could result in a landmark ruling that impacts how judges handle plea deals in the future.

In 2017, Chesley Lucas and another man, Calvin Kenny, plead guilty to manslaughter for the 2016 killing of Steven Miller.

They had a plea deal, something known as a joint submission that in exchange for the guilty plea they would serve 7 1/2-years behind bars.

Such deals are almost always accepted by the judge but in this case, the judge rejected the deal, saying such a sentence is not in the public interest and would bring the administration of justice into disrepute, and sentenced the men to over 12 years – five years more than what they had expected.

The two appealed the sentence, claiming the judge made a mistake, that he looked at the sentencing range and how the public would feel about a 7 1/2-year sentence and didn’t take into account any Quid Pro Quo.

Lucas’ lawyer said the Crown’s case wasn’t guaranteed, that there were issues with several of the witnesses and that there was no physical evidence putting Lucas at the crime scene. However, before the appeal could be heard, Kenny was murdered at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B.

Lucas continued with the appeal.

Today, the Crown said Lucas was given an opportunity to change his plea, after the joint submission was rejected, and that the judge didn’t make a mistake. In his ruling the trial judge called the joint submission exceptionally low and the crime particularly heinous – a gangland-like homicide in which the victim was dumped at the end of a driveway like garbage.

Joint submissions avoid the uncertainty, stress and legal costs associated with trials and saves the court system time, resources, and expenses. Canada top court has said that without these submissions the criminal justice system would collapse under its own weight.

The panel of three Court of Appeal judges are expected to release a written decision later this year. That decision could provide guidelines on how judges should handle joint submissions that they feel are too low in the future. One case is already on hold pending the outcome of today’s appeal. That is the sentencing of co-accused Paul Connolly. He has also plead guilty to manslaughter. All three were originally charged with first degree murder.