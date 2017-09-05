A Supreme Court Justice has dismissed the appeal of a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer convicted of making indecent phone calls and then attempting to place the blame on a member of the public.

Eleven-year RNC veteran Cst. Sean Kelly was sentenced to 10 months in jail in the spring of last year after being convicted of making multiple obscene phone calls to a woman in 2012 while he was an active-duty constable with the RNC in Corner Brook.

Kelly was also convicted of mischief for misleading police investigators by trying to place blame for the calls on another person. Kelly did not immediately go to jail following the conviction, however, as he immediately appealed the judge’s decision, and was released from custody until that appeal was adjudicated. On Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice David Hurley ruled that Kelly had no grounds for appeal, and dismissed the application.