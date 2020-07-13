The Crown has failed in its bid to get a retrial for a man who was acquitted of yelling an obscenity at a reporter.

In April 2017, Justin Penton yelled a sexist obscenity at former NTV News reporter Heather Gillis, who was wrapping up an interview at the time. Penton was acquitted in 2018 because what happened didn’t meet the threshold of causing a disturbance.

The Crown disagreed and took the matter to a higher court. The court have now handed down its decision, upholding the lower court ruling.

The Court of Appeal called Penton’s actions despicable, vile and loathsome. But while the actions should be denounced, the judge said they are not substantial enough to support a criminal charge.