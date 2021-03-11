The Supreme Court, Court of Appeal has cleared the way to allow Paul Connolly to be sentenced for the 2016 gangland like killing of Steven Miller.

The appeal was brought initially by both Chesley Lucas and Calvin Kenny, but Kenny was killed at the while in custody at the Atlantic Institute in Renous, New Brunswick before the appeal could be heard.

The two pleaded guilty and were convicted of manslaughter, home invasion robbery, forcible confinement, arson, and breaches of court orders.

Miller was found stabbed to death in a Kelligrew’s driveway, after being kidnapped from his home by masked intruders hours earlier.

Following the guilty pleas, counsel filed a joint sentencing submission for a term of imprisonment of seven years and six months. The trial judge rejected the joint submission and, having given Mr.

Lucas the opportunity to withdraw his guilty plea, imposed a term of imprisonment of twelve years and six months. They appeal on the grounds that the judge was wrong in rejecting the joint submission by misapplying the public interest test, and in particular, underemphasizing the quid pro quo considerations involved in a joint submission. The Appeal Court said that the trial judge gave clear reasons for rejecting the joint submission saying that the sentence was so “markedly out of line with the expectations of reasonable persons aware of the circumstances of the case that they would view it as a break down in the proper functioning of the criminal justice system”, and that the sentence “would cause an informed and reasonable public to lose confidence in the institution of the courts”. the Appeal Court rued that the judge followed the appropriate procedure, and did not err in rejecting the joint sentencing submission. Paul Connolly who also plead guilty has been waiting for the outcome of the appeal before proceeding to sentencing.