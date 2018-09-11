Liberal candidate Paul Antle and PC leader Ches Crosbie are statistically tied in the Windsor Lake by-election, according to a poll by MQO Research.

MQO spoke with 300 residents in the Windsor Lake riding to understand how they were planning to vote in the upcoming by-election.

41 percent would vote for Antle

37 percent would vote for Crosbie

22 percent would vote for the NDP candidate Kerri Claire Neil

Meanwhile, 23 percent of those polled were undecided.

“This is a very important by-election,” said Stephen Moore, Vice-President at MQO. “If Crosbie doesn’t win, the Tories will go into the campaign without an elected leader.”

Voters 55 years and older are more likely to support Crosbie while younger voters are more likely to support Antle.

The poll also asked which leader people preferred for premier. Currently, PC leader Ches Crosbie and Premier Dwight Ball are neck and neck in the riding. Among decided respondents:

43 percent picked Crosbie

38 percent picked Premier Ball

19 percent selected Gerry Rogers

28 percent of those polled were undecided.

The poll was conducted by telephone from September 9th to September 10th and included 300 randomly selected eligible voters in the riding. The margin of error for the total sample is +/- 5.7 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.