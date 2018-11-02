For the second time in as many days, one person has been arrested for breaking into parking meters in St. John’s. Around 1:30 Friday morning, RNC Patrol Services responded to the centre city area after it was reported that two people were breaking into meters. Once on the scene, police discovered that several meters had been damaged and arrested a 29-year old woman nearby for breach of court orders. She was held to appear in court this morning. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a second person, who fled the scene before police arrival.

