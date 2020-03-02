More snow today causing slick road conditions – and delayed openings across the island.

Schools in the St. John's metro area will be closed for the morning (Monday, March 2) due to weather conditions. A further update to be issued at approximately 10am regarding classes for the remainder of the day.#nlschools #nlwx #nled — NLESD (@NLESDCA) March 2, 2020

Memorial's St. John's, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre, are closed for the morning for faculty, staff & students. Update at 10 a.m. https://t.co/H1qvVguAWS — Memorial University (@MemorialU) March 2, 2020