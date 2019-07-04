The price of gas continues to rise, up by 3.4 cents a litre this morning for most of the province. Other fuels are up as well, including diesel up by 1.1 cents, and furnace and stove oils increasing by 0.9 cents a litre. Meanwhile, propane remains steady.

There are a couple areas where price changes are a bit different. Zones 11A (Coastal Labrador South) and 14 (Coastal Labrador North) have gasoline up by 0.1 cents a litre, while diesel takes a huge dip – down by 13 cents a litre. Stove oil is down by 12.13 cents and propane decreases by 11.8 cents.