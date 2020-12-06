Newfoundland and Labrador has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, came to the province from Alberta.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, who is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, came to the province from Alberta.

These two individuals are close contacts of a previous known travel case. They are self-isolating and contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a close contact of a previous known case. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The Department of Health and Community Services is advising the public that the investigation by Public Health into the source of the infection for the case announced yesterday (Saturday, December 5) in the Central Health region is continuing. An update will be provided as more information becomes available.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 30 active cases of COVID-19. Three hundred and seventeen people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to the virus.

To date, 64,354 people have been tested.