THERE HAS BEEN A FATAL ACCIDENT ON ROUTE 320 JUST, NORTH OF CENTREVILLE-WAREHAM,  INVOLVING A TRANSPORT TRUCK FILLED WITH CAPLIN AND AN SUV. THE ACCIDENT  OCCURRED AROUND EIGHT THIS MORNING AND CLAIMED ONE LIFE. ROADS IN THE AREA WERE CLOSED MOST OF THE DAY, AS THE TRANSPORT TRUCK BLOCK THE ROAD.

