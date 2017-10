The price of gas takes another dip this week, down by 2.9 cents a litre. Diesel on the Island is up, however, with an increase of 3.1 cents a litre. In Labrador, diesel is up by 1.5 cents. Furnace oil is down by 1.38 cents, while stove oil remains almost unchanged, with an increase of just 0.05 cents. Propane is up 4 cents a litre.

