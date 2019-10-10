GENERAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

An area of high pressure will dominate the weather picture over Newfoundland and Labrador through Saturday afternoon. This high has kept our weather unusually nice for the last couple of days, and the same type of weather will persist as we move into the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will remain near, to a bit above, normal and winds light. The next two nights will be clear and cool with lights winds, leading to areas of patchy frost.

A Nor’Easter off the coast of Southern New England will remain stalled east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts through late Friday, due to the blocking high over Newfoundland and Labrador. Our high begins to slide to the east on Saturday, opening the door for that Nor’Easter to begin to journey northwards towards the Island portion of the Province.

The Nor’Easter, or low pressure centre, will move across the Island between Saturday night and Sunday morning. As it makes the journey, rain will spread across the Island Saturday afternoon and evening. The rain will be heavy at times for southern and eastern areas Saturday night. This low will have some tropical moisture with it, which means the rainfall rates Saturday night for some areas could be quite high. The Labrador Straits will also see some rainfall Saturday night.

The low will pull away during the day on Sunday, leaving showery weather in its wake across much of the Island. Weather conditions look to improve Sunday night, setting the stage for a nice Thanksgiving across the Province.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

FLIGHTS: St. John’s and Gander could see some fog Saturday night, but at this point it doesn’t look like it will dense enough to affect flights

FERRY OPERATIONS: Winds in the Cabot Strait look to be quite high Saturday night into Sunday morning. So the crossing between NL and NS may be impacted for a short time. Ferry crossings to Labrador may be delayed on Sunday afternoon due to high winds in the Strait of Belle Isle.

DRIVING: Wet roads Saturday night into Sunday

THE FORECAST – Newfoundland

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows -1 to +7. Coolest readings found Central and in low lying-sheltered areas. Winds will be light.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs 12 to 17. Winds will be light.

Saturday: Sun and cloud. Showers arrive in the afternoon along the South Coast and in the southwest. Highs 11 to 16. Dense fog develops south and southeast overnight, near south facing shorelines.

Sunday: Rain and showers likely. Breezy. Highs 13 to 17. Areas of fog south.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs near 8.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs near 10.

THE FORECAST – Labrador

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows near 0 in the west to near 10 along the coast and near Goose Bay.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs 14 to 19.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 18.

Sunday: Showers near the straits, otherwise a mix of sun and cloud. Highs near 5 in the east to 12 in the west.

Monday: Showers likely in the west, mostly cloudy along the coast. Highs 4 to 9

Tuesday: Showers. Highs near 8.

Visit the NTV Weather Centre for up to the minute weather information!