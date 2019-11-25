The City’s Animal Care and Adoption Centre received an early visit from Santa this year.

An anonymous donor has made it possible for 36 cats to be adopted to loving homes, free of charge.

Beginning at 12 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 27 the cost of the first 36 approved cat adoptions will be covered by the anonymous donation. The shelter, located at 81 Higgins is extending its hours on Wednesday to be open to the public from noon to 6:30 p.m.

The shelter has been at capacity for a few weeks, and you can browse the cats and kittens that are up for adoption on the City’s Adoptable Pets webpage.

Each cat adoption includes:

full medical examination by our staff veterinarian

spaying/neutering

first vaccination

felv test

dewormed

microchip

flea treated

pet insurance

kitten care booklet