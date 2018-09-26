The annual Janeway Ball Drop was held Wednesday afternoon at Bally Haly Golf Club. NTV’s Amanda Mews and OZ-FM’s Hugh Campbell did the honours in aid of the Janeway Children’s Hospital.
