Anglican Diocese has withdrawn its proposal to build a new annex onto the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

St. John’s city council was scheduled to vote on the proposal at Monday evening’s meeting.

The controversial addition went through public debate as residents gave their thoughts and concerns at a public forum, held nearly a month ago at the cathedral.

The majority of the concerns voiced were over the burial site located below the proposed site. Historians noted the graveyard could hold significant insight into the history of the capital city. Dr. Robert Sweeny says more than 10,000 men and women from the British Isle could be buried on the churches grounds.

Archdeacon of the cathedral, Roger Whalen previously told NTV News, five tests pits were dug up in the space where the building was proposed to be built and nothing except for rubble from the fire of 1892 was found.