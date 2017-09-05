Premier Dwight Ball has appointed a new head of the provincial public service.

Anne Marie Hann was named clerk of the executive council on Tuesday. She replaces Elizabeth Day, who goes back to being the deputy clerk. The job came open last spring when lawyer Bern Coffey resigned because he was still involved in lawsuits against government entities while serving as clerk.

Hann has previously served as the CEO of Workplace NL and deputy minister of environment and labour. More recently, she has been working in propane and coal industries.

Hann was appointed to the Nalcor board of directors last fall, but the premier’s office says she resigned that position on Tuesday.