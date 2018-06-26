Mike Higdon found an odd-looking worm inside a salmon he caught on Sunday in North Harbour River, Placentia Bay. DFO has sent photos to Ottawa to try to identify what type of worm it is.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.