Justice Minister Andrew Parsons broke his silence Thursday about the failure to cap the wetlands at Muskrat Falls. He was responding to PC leader Ches Crosbie, who is calling for the auditor general to investigate what went wrong. But Parsons also says Nalcor never told him there was an urgent deadline to get the capping done. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

