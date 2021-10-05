Industry Minister Andrew Parsons spoke out Tuesday after being cleared of political interference by an RCMP investigation. Parsons faced calls for his resignation last December after RNC constable Joe Smyth filed the complaint, based on a text message from Liberal MHA Sherry Gambin-Walsh. Gambin-Walsh said in a statement that her private messages on her personal phone were used without her consent and had no further comment on a police investigation she did not initiate. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.