The new leader of the Liberal party and soon to be the 14th Premier is Andrew Furey, with more than 21,000 votes cast.

Even though approximately 34,000 people registered to vote, the turnout of 21,000 was lower than the 2013 Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador leadership convention when Dwight Ball became leader of the then Opposition party.

Furey is an orthopedic surgeon and comes from a long-line of politicians. His father, George Furey is the speaker of the Senate. Andrew Furey is founder of the humanitarian group Team Broken Earth and co-founder of the Dollar A Day Foundation. This is the father of three’s first time running for public office.

This leadership race was like no other. In February, Premier Ball announced he would be resigning, less than a year after being re-elected as Premier. Ball stayed on through the coronavirus pandemic while the Liberal leadership race was put on hold. Now Furey will take on a long list of issues, including the province’s projected deficit of over $2 billion for this fiscal.

Furey with 26,443 points defeated John Abbott to win the leadership.

John Abbott was the first to declare his candidacy for leadership. Abbott is the CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association. He has decades of experience in politics but this was his first time running for public office. Abbott was the deputy minister of health, not once but twice, working under Premier Ball and former Premier Danny Williams.

Furey won’t officially become Premier until sworn in by Lieutenant Governor Judy Foote.

Furey will have to call a general election in the next 12 months.