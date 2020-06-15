Liberal leadership candidate Andrew Furey is promising to create a new position called the Chief Economic Recovery Officer within his first 100 days of office if he becomes premier.
“We have all witnessed the benefit of having regular updates on the health status of our province. As we now face the challenge ahead for the economy of Newfoundland and Labrador, I believe we need to apply the same focus, discipline and independent expertise,” Furey said.
“I will create the position of Chief Economic Recovery Officer to work with our government to help drive our economy forward.”
Premier’s Economic Advisory Team:
- A group of non-partisan experts with diverse business backgrounds to advise the Premier and the Cabinet Committee on Jobs.
- This work will be supported by a new Chief Economic Recovery Officer, who will be 100 per cent focused on the economy and function very much like the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
- The Team will have a clear mandate to develop ideas to address economic growth, job creation, diversification, debt management, and strengthening our fiscal position, allowing the Department of Finance to focus on the day-to-day running of the province.
- The work of the Team and its recommendations will be presented to the public as part of regular reporting requirements, much like the COVID-19 updates from the Chief Medical Officer.
Furey also promises to protect amateur sports organizations from liability if participants contract or transmit COVID-19. He argues it will help the province return to a health lifestyle.
But Furey’s rival, John Abbott, is slamming both proposals. Abbott accused Furey of placing concerns about legal liability for sports associations ahead of the health and welfare of children wishing to engage in sporting activities.
“My primary concern is putting measures in place to prevent children from getting COVID-19 whether it be while playing sports, attending school, playing with friends and acquaintances, or anywhere else,” Abbott said.
As for the promise of a Chief Economic Recovery Officer, Abbott called it unnecessary bureaucracy.
“We don’t need consultants telling us what needs to be done,” he said. “We have all the expertise, business savvy, energy and motivation we need within our business community and they want to help.”
“In my first week as Premier, I will create a volunteer, multi-sectoral Economic Task Force comprised of business leaders from throughout the province to speed our economic recovery. The Task Force will report to me and to an All-Party Committee on the Economy in real time and provide advice on the actions needed to speed recovery and get people back to work. This is part of my commitment to retool the engine of government to include a rapid response mode with one collective goal – to recover, to rebuild, and to grow our economy with a relentless focus on maintaining and creating sustainable jobs.”