Liberal leadership candidate Andrew Furey is promising to create a new position called the Chief Economic Recovery Officer within his first 100 days of office if he becomes premier.

“We have all witnessed the benefit of having regular updates on the health status of our province. As we now face the challenge ahead for the economy of Newfoundland and Labrador, I believe we need to apply the same focus, discipline and independent expertise,” Furey said.

“I will create the position of Chief Economic Recovery Officer to work with our government to help drive our economy forward.”

Premier’s Economic Advisory Team:

A group of non-partisan experts with diverse business backgrounds to advise the Premier and the Cabinet Committee on Jobs.

This work will be supported by a new Chief Economic Recovery Officer, who will be 100 per cent focused on the economy and function very much like the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The Team will have a clear mandate to develop ideas to address economic growth, job creation, diversification, debt management, and strengthening our fiscal position, allowing the Department of Finance to focus on the day-to-day running of the province.

The work of the Team and its recommendations will be presented to the public as part of regular reporting requirements, much like the COVID-19 updates from the Chief Medical Officer.

Furey also promises to protect amateur sports organizations from liability if participants contract or transmit COVID-19. He argues it will help the province return to a health lifestyle.

But Furey’s rival, John Abbott, is slamming both proposals. Abbott accused Furey of placing concerns about legal liability for sports associations ahead of the health and welfare of children wishing to engage in sporting activities.