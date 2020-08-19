Andrew Furey has officially become the province’s 14th premier, after being sworn in by Lieutenant Governor Judy Foote this morning. The swearing-in ceremony took place outside Government House in St. John’s, marking the transition of power.

Furey inherits on a long list of issues, including the province’s projected deficit of over $2 billion for this fiscal year. But his first act as Premier will be to shuffle the cabinet. Who will take on what portfolio will be announced at 1 p.m. this afternoon in front of Government House.

Furey was voted in as the leader of the provincial Liberal party on Aug. 3, defeating former Deputy Minister of Health John Abbott. Furey is an orthopedic surgeon and comes from a long line of politicians. His father, George Furey is the Speaker of the Senate. Andrew Furey is founder of the humanitarian group Team Broken Earth and co-founder of the Dollar A Day Foundation. This was the father of three’s first time running for public office.

This leadership race began in February after Premier Dwight Ball announced he would be resigning, less than a year after being re-elected as Premier. Ball stayed on through the Coronavirus pandemic while the Liberal leadership race was put on hold in March. The race took off again in June.

Furey doesn’t have a seat in the House of Assembly and must call a general election in the next 12 months. Carol Anne Hayley announced she was leaving her role as the Minister esponsible for the status of women just last week, and wouldn’t be seeking re-election in the district of Burin-Grand Bank.

