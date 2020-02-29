Andrew Furey is expected to launch his leadership campaign at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, sources have told NTV News.

Furey is a surgeon and founder of Team Broken Earth, which does humanitarian work in Haiti. His father is Speaker of the Senate George Furey.

Andrew Furey hinted at a leadership bid in a blog posted on Thursday. He has already been endorsed by four members of the Liberal caucus: Justice Minister Andrew Parsons, Service NL Minister Sherri Gambin-Walsh, Transportation Minister Steve Crocker and MHA Pam Parsons.

Former deputy minister of health John Abbott has already confirmed he is running for the Liberal leadership. Several other people are still considering.