Andree Robichaud is retiring as CEO of Central Health.

The health authority announced Wednesday it has accepted her resignation. Robichaud has been with Central Health since 2018.

“In her tenure at Central Health, Andree has successfully navigated the organization through a period of tremendous change and growth,” said Don Sturge, chair of the board of directors. “Her strength in bringing people together and leading the organization thorough the COVID-19 pandemic has been exceptional and for that we are thankful.”

Robichaud will continue in her role as president and CEO until a replacement is found.

“We are pleased that Andree will remain in place to support the organization as CEO until a new CEO is chosen,” Sturge said. “She has built a great team here at Central Health, and I have every confidence in our staff’s ability to make this a smooth transition for the entire organization. We are incredibly grateful to Andree for the energy, vision, and heart that she dedicated to our organization and to the patients and families in our care across Central Newfoundland. We wish her the absolute best in all her future endeavours.”