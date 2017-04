Balloons were launched in memory of Quinn Butt on Monday, who died one year ago at the age of five. Quinn’s mother, Andrea Gosse, says it was fitting for a little girl who loved other children. Quinn’s father, Trent Butt, has been charged with first-degree murder and arson for the little girl’s death, but has pleaded not guilty.

