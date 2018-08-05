It took 38 days, but Bryce Carlson has landed in England — having successfully rowed across the Atlantic ocean and smashing the previous record.

The American high school teacher and ultra-endurance athlete left st. John’s at the end of June, and rowed more than two thousand miles by himself, in a 20-foot boat setting a potential new world record. Carlson rowed an average 40 kilometres a day, updating fans and family using social media. In the last week of his journey his specially built boat, rolled in high winds and waves briefly damaging his GPS. Still, Carlson was able to reach St. Mary’s Harbour on the isle of Scilly late Saturday afternoon where he celebrated with champagne and pizza. Carlson’s row will need to be verified, before officially being recognized as a new world record.