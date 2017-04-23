Fisherman Richard Gillett has been taken to hospital by ambulance after spending 11 days on a hunger strike outside the DFO building in St. John’s.

Gillett is vice-president of the Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters (FISH-NL). He has refused food until he gets a meeting with federal fisheries minister Dominic LeBlanc to discuss problems in the fishery. Fishermen across the province have been protesting recent cuts to shrimp and crab quotas.

NTV’s Ryan Harding is covering the story and will have more details on the NTV Sunday Evening Newshour.