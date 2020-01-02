A 12-year-old Corner Brook boy has been located as a result of an Amber Alert on Thursday afternoon.

The RNC received a report of a parental-child abduction at approximately 12:25 p.m. As a result of the nationwide Amber Alert, a tip was received of a possible sighting in Port Aux Basques. With the assistance from members of the Port aux Basques RCMP detachment, the youth, TONY AUSTIN GREENHAM was located safely at 6:55 p.m.

The accused, 47-year-old father TONY GREENHAM, was arrested without incident in Port aux Basques. He was arrested for Parental Abduction, Theft of Motor Vehicle and Breach of a Court Order. He is currently in custody and being transported to Corner Brook by RNC Patrol Services and will appear in Provincial Court in Corner Brook on Friday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary would like to thank the National, Provincial and local media and the general public for their assistance in this matter.