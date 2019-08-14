All eyes have been on Jimmy Kimmel in recent weeks after he fell in love with the town of Dildo and declared his candidacy for mayor.

While Kimmel’s production team and sidekick Guillermo have been on the ground in Dildo this week, there has been no sign of the late-night comedian himself, who has been hosting his show in Los Angeles. But now, NTV’s Amanda Mews has tracked Kimmel down at his studio.

Watch NTV News First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour tonight for more details.