An alleged member of the prison gang Kings of Khaos has been sentenced to a little more than two years in prison. Doug Yetman has a lengthy and violent criminal record.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.