An alleged altercation on a downtown St. John’s street has sent one person to hospital.

The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday on Catherine Street in the Georgestown area. Emergency crews responded to what they initially thought may have been a traffic accident. As more information became available they learned it was an apparent altercation.

The fight left one man bloodied and lying in the road. Firefighters tended to the man until paramedics arrived to take him to hospital. The extent of his injuries were not known at the time.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating.