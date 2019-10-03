Newfoundland and Labrador’s own Allan Hawco has been cast in the new season of Jack Ryan.

In a tweet, Hawco says they shot the series last summer in Colombia.

He will join the star of the series, John Krasinski in Season 2 of Jack Ryan which will be available on Amazon Prime on November 1.

Very true. We shot it last summer in Colombia. Looking forward to watching this season as much as season 1. Season 2 drops Nov 1 on @PrimeVideo I can’t remember exactly when i show up but i’m in all season almost. https://t.co/oZv3HARxN8 — Allan Hawco (@allanhawco) October 2, 2019