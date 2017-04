On Tuesday night, members of the Grand Falls-Windsor Cataracts and their executive delivered the Allan Cup to its new home.

The Cataracts won the cup in New Brunswick in their fourth attempt at the Canadian title. It is only the third time the cup has won by a provincial team. The Corner Brook Royals won in 1986 and the Clarenville Caribous won in 2011.

The trophy will be on display at the Joe Byrne Memorial Stadium.