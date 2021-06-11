All communities in the Western Health region will return to Alert Level 2 effective 12:01 a.m., Public Health announced Friday.

That includes the communities of St. George’s, Stephenville Crossing, Stephenville, Port au Port East and all towns on the Port au Port Peninsula and towns and communities along Routes 403, 460, 461, 462, 463 and 490.

This change in alert level is happening based on the Public Health investigation to date and the epidemiology in the region. While a source has not yet been determined, the risk to the public is deemed low.