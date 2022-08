The 204th running of the Royal St. John’s Regatta is a go.

The Regatta Committee made the call Thursday morning after the races were postponed on Wednesday. The first race went ahead 8 a.m. Thursday.

The Stirling Communications Women’s Championship Race is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., while the Come Home Year Men’s Championship Race is scheduled for 7 p.m. NTV will have live coverage of both events.