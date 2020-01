All schools in the St. John’s metro area will reopen on Tuesday, the English School district has announced.

The school district began with a phased reopening after last week’s state of emergency by only sending high school students back to class on Monday. But the district will now allow all other schools in the metro area to reopen on Tuesday.

Changes to school bus routes have been posted online at https://www.nlesd.ca/schools/busing/soe.jsp.