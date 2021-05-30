Only Stephenville Primary School will remain closed Monday with the region moving to Alert Level 4. All other schools will be open, the English School District announced Sunday.

“In accordance with the recommendation of Public Health officials (Western Health), schools in the St. George’s – Port au Port – Stephenville area will be open for in-class instruction on Monday, May 31, except for Stephenville Primary, where, for operational reasons, classes are suspended as some staff and students are awaiting results of testing conducted over the weekend,” the district said in a news released.

A further announcement is anticipated Monday afternoon. The district says it has been advised there is no cause to alter any other school operations at this time.

“We recognize concerns raised within the community whenever there is a report of potential COVID-19 exposure,” said Tony Stack, CEO/Director of Education for the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District. “The District works closely with Public Health officials in these situations and factors their advice and recommendations into any decisions made.

“In this instance, Public Health has indicated the majority of schools can open – which is, once again, a testament to the health and safety measures being implemented at all of our schools to mitigate the risk of transmission within the school environment.”