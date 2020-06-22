A health care worker who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday has now tested negative twice, the provincial government announced Monday.

An asymptomatic employee of Eastern Health, who was not involved in direct patient care, had tested positive on Friday. The employee had recovered from COVID-19, so the government said the test had likely detected dead virus that was no longer contagious.

Contact tracing has since been completed and all test results are negative. The employee has since tested negative twice. The employee and close contacts have been advised that it’s safe to return to work and they no longer have to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, the province reported no active cases of COVID-19 again on Monday. Alert Level 2 is still planned for Thursday.