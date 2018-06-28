Maria Mehecha and Gloria Sanchez made history for EVAS Air on Thursday. They were the first all-female team to command a flight for the airline. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.