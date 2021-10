Alison Coffin has resigned as NDP leader. She made the announcement Tuesday after the party voted Saturday to hold a leadership convention. MHA Jim Dinn will take over as interim leader until the party can organize a leadership process, which could take several months to a year. Dinn has ruled himself out of running for the leadership, while the NDP’s other MHA, Jordan Brown, says the idea hasn’t crossed his mind. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.