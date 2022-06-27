Alex Newhook has become the third Newfoundland hockey player to win the Stanley Cup.

The St. John’s native hoisted the cup Sunday night after the Colorado Avalanche defeated the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 to win the final in six games. Newhook finished the playoffs with four assists in 11 games.

Newhook joins Danny Cleary of Habour Grace and Michael Ryder of Bonavista as the third Newfoundlander to have his name engraved on the Stanley Cup. Cleary won with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008, while Ryder won with the Boston Bruins in 2011.