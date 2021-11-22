A homeowner has neighbours to thank after a kitchen fire in the city’s downtown was quickly reported.

At about 6 p.m. a call was placed to the St. John’s Regional Fire Department’s (SJRFD) 911 Communications Centre alerting them to a fire in a neighbouring house. Firefighters responded to the home on Signal Hill Road and found a fire in the kitchen. Crews put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, and used a fan to clear the home of residual smoke.

The minor fire caused minimal smoke and fire damage. SJRFD Platoon Chief Ken Dinn said it’s a good thing the fire was spotted and reported, otherwise they’d have been responding to a much larger incident.