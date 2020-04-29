Alderon Iron Ore Corp. has lost its interest in the Kami mine project in Labrador after it did not repay a $14-million loan facility to Sprott Resource Lending.

Alderon tried for 18 months to find alternatives, but when Tungshu Group of China terminated its investment because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was left with limited alternatives. Alderon was unable to negotiate an extension with Sprott.

“Unfortunately despite these efforts, the company has been unable to negotiate an alternative,” Alderon said in a news release. “Sprott has stated it intends to enforce its security and seize the Kami Project and all related assets.”

David Porter, Adrian Loader, Rolland Morier and Tayfun Eldem have resigned from the Board of Directors of Alderon. Eldem has also resigned as president and CEO, and the company’s remaining officers have also submitted their resignations.